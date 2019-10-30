NorCal Notes: Standout sophomores, JUCO notes and more

Player Rankings I Message Boards I Football Player Notebook I Football Top 20





Football

Edison-Stockton 2022 running back Raleek Brown (5-foot-8, 160 pounds) is one of the most electric sophomore running backs in the country. In leading Edison to an 8-1 mark, he has more than 1,500 total yards and 24 touchdowns.







2022 wide receiver Jadyn Marshall (St. Mary’s-Stockton) has been outstanding with 934 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He also has five rushing scores and is a threat in the return game.





Lincoln-Stockton 2022 running back Jonah Coleman (5-foot-8, 180 pounds) has been one of the top rushers in the state with 1,367 yards and 27 touchdowns.





The new Top 5 in the NorCal National Division (JUCO) is San Mateo, Modesto, American River, Butte and Fresno City. San Mateo is the No. 1 team in the state in the Coaches Poll.





The Top 5 in the NorCal American Division (JUCO) is Foothill, Monterey Peninsula, Reedley, Cabrillo and Hartnell.





San Mateo, Foothill and Monterey Peninsula are the last undefeated teams in Northern California.





Boys Basketball

2020 Modesto Christian power forward Alex Merkviladze has committed to Cal State Northridge. Ranked No. 12 in the 2020 player rankings, Merkviladze is a physical forward who showed an expanded perimeter attack this summer.





2022 Valley Christian-San Jose 6-foot-10 post Tichyque Musaka has picked up an offer from Georgetown. He comes to the Warriors from St. Louis (Missouri) Christian.





In the preseason poll from CCCMBCA, #1 San Franciso, #3 Las Positas, #5 Sequoias and #8 Fresno City are Northern California teams in the Top 10. San Francisco is full of local players including sophomore Emka Udenyi (De La Salle), Dale Currie (Sheldon) and Nate Robinson (Las Lomas). Oregon 6-foot-10 bounce back Miles Norris will also suit up for the Rams.





West Coast Elite 17U NorCal will be making its debut on the UAA circuit next year with an expected roster of Aidan Mahaney (Campolindo), Jon Jon Schooley (Grant), Austin Johnson (Salesian), Takai Emerson-Hardy (Vanden), Ryan Kiachian (Bellarmine), Austin Patterson (Sonora) and Dishon Jackson (St. Patrick-St. Vincent). Derek Walker of St. Patrick-St. Vincent is the head coach with Brandon Cole (College Prep Academy) is the associate head coach.





Girls Basketball

With the 2018 class heading into their sophomore years, what is the outlook for the Top 10 prospects?





1. Aquira DeCosta (St. Mary’s-Stockton): She announced her transfer from Baylor this week. She was apart of the National Championship team last season.





2. McKenzie Forbes (Folsom): After averaging 17 minutes per game as a freshman at Cal, Forbes transferred following the coaching change, but no announcement has been made on her next spot.





3. Karisma Ortiz (Mitty): Ortiz started 22 games for Penn State as a freshman in averaging three points, four rebounds and two assists. She transferred this off-season to Texas.





4. Neenah Young (St. Mary’s-Stockton): Young saw action in 14 games for Princeton as a freshman in averaging nine minutes per contest.





5. Haley Van Dyke (Campolindo): As a freshman at Washington, Van Dyke played in 32 games in registering nearly 500 total minutes. She averaged four points and three rebounds.





6. Kassidy De Lapp (Oak Ridge): She made 19 starts a year ago and was second on Oklahoma State in blocks.





7. Sirena Tuitele (Pleasant Valley): After leading Pleasant Valley to a NorCal title as a senior, Tuitele was Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention. She logged 19 starts for the Buffaloes.





8. Ariel Johnson (St. Mary’s-Stockton): Johnson averaged 20 minutes off the bench for Florida last season. She made 38 3s in 31 games.





9. Kiara Jefferson (West Campus): With a pair of state titles at West Campus, Jefferson moved to UCLA and played 14 minutes per game in her initial season in Westwood.





10. Shayley Harris (Folsom): Harris saw action in 12 games for UCLA in 2018-2019. She has since transferred to Santa Clara, which is also expected to sign her sister Katie Harris (Folsom) in the 2020 class.





Baseball

One of the top juniors in Northern California, American Canyon outfielder Tyree Reed committed to Oregon State earlier this month. As a sophomore, he hit .481 with 19 RBI and 25 hits (nine extra base hits).





2021 Cosumnes Oaks infielder Elvin Delic has committed to San Francisco. He had 23 hits in 25 games as a sophomore playing in one of the top leagues in NorCal (Delta League).





2021 Los Gatos outfielder Logan Johnstone has committed to Gonzaga. He hit over .300 in 19 games for the Wildcats.





2022 Alpha Charter LHP/1B Jaxon Byrd has committed to Sacramento State. He helped Alpha Charter win its second straight SJS Division VII title this past season.



