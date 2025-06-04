NorCal Baseball: First Round Breakdown

Division I

De La Salle beat Del Oro 7-3: The Spartans scored all seven of their runs in the first four innings as Brandon Vargas had three RBI and Antonio Castro had two RBI. De La Salle didn’t throw one of its top two starters in the opening win. Shane Maloney had a home run in the loss for Del Oro.

St. Mary’s-Stockton beat Valley Christian-San Jose 4-3: Dax Hardcastle had a walk-off homer for the Rams, which also got a complete game effort and a home run from Tanner Grove. Valley Christian’s Christan Navarez also had a home run. This is the second straight year St. Mary’s has eliminated Valley Christian.

Serra beat College Park 2-1: Tyler Harrison had a walk-off walk in the bottom of the 12th to end an exciting game. Davis Minton shutout College Park over the final five innings with six strikeouts to pick up the win. College Park’s James Voorhies got a no decision after giving up one run over the first seven innings.

Los Gatos beat Franklin-Elk Grove 9-8: The game was tied at four before Los Gatos scored five times in the top of the sixth inning. Brayden Smith had three RBI and Rowen Smith had two RBI for Los Gatos. Royal McKinney and Brandon Williams each had two RBI for Franklin.





Division II

Yuba City beat Hollister 5-1: The Honkers got out to a 2-0 lead in the third and then added three more in the bottom of the sixth after Hollister scored its lone run. Brody Miller had a double and two RBI and three pitchers combined on a five hitter while still having their ace available. Hollister’s Trent Roach went 2-for-3 with a double.

Lodi beat Casa Grande 3-0: Lodi’s Landon Beasley threw a complete game, four hitter with three strikeouts to pace the Flames, which scored all three of their runs in the top of the first inning. Andrew Fichtner went 2-for-3 with a RBI.

Acalanes beat Chico 9-3: The Dons scored eight runs in the fifth inning to dispatch the top team from the Northern Section. Ando Butner had a home run and two RBI. Jordan Neugebauer had three RBI for Chico, which struck out 13 Dons’ batters in the loss.

St. Francis beat Central Catholic 5-0: Nick Chow threw a complete game, four hitter with five strikeouts and Henry Dommer had a home run to lead the Lancers. Central Catholic’s Chase Perino went 2-for-3.





Division III

Roseville beat California 9-3: Benjamin Jordan and Jacob Welch each had three RBI as the top seeded Tigers moved onto the semifinals. Angelo Sherman had a home run for the Grizzlies.

Fowler beat Lincoln 2-1: The game was scoreless through five innings before Lincoln scored one in the top of the sixth and Fowler scored twice in the bottom half. Landyn Plaut threw 5.1 no-hit innings, but was charged with two runs allowed.

Rancho Cotate beat Kingsburg 7-2: Six different players scored for Rancho Cotate, which led 7-2 after four innings. Camden Hennington tossed a complete game.

Carmel beat Morro Bay 9-0: Matt Maxon and Bo Lewis each had a home run and combined for six RBi in the shutout win. Four different pitchers combined on a three hitter.





Division IV

Woodland Christian beat Durham 10-0: Jayden Badhesha had a home run and four RBI and struck out eight over four innings in the five inning game.

Menlo beat Las Lomas 2-0: Jackson Flanagan tossed six shutout innings with six strikeouts and Zach Roeder drove in both runs for Menlo. Las Lomas’ Jimmy Salinas threw five shutout innings of relief.

Santa Clara beat Oakland Tech 10-9: Santa Clara trailed 7-2 entering the bottom of the third, briefly took an 8-7 lead, lost the lead again in the sixth and then walked it off in the seventh inning. Zach Gallegos had the game winning hit. Elijah Rucker had three RBI for Oakland Tech.

West Valley beat Arcata 9-8: West Valley won in 10 innings after a wild seventh inning that saw West Valley score four times before Arcata came back with a pair of runs to force extra innings. Bryton Miller and Manny Sleezer each had two RBI for West Valley.





Division V

Etna beat Maxwell 6-0: Clayton Harris had a home run in support of Kyle Fowle, who went the distance in giving up two hits with five strikeouts.

Los Molinos beat Swett 13-3: Los Molinos led 5-3 going into the sixth inning before it posted eight runs to enact the 10 run rule. It is the 9th straight win for Los Molinos.

Lincoln-San Francisco beat Vacaville Christian 16-4: It was an offensive showcase for Lincoln, which scored 12 of its 16 runs over the final two innings. Jerry Hou and Everett Carvalho each had three RBI. Nicholas Chiu also added a home run.

Stevenson beat Torres 5-2: Phinn Thomas struck out 10 batters over six shutout innings and went 3-for-4 with a double. Stevenson outhit Torres 10-3.