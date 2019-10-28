NCP Football Top 20: Monterey Trail, Cosumnes Oaks move in
|Team
|Record
|Last Week
|This Week
|
1. De La Salle
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
vs. Clayton Valley Charter
|
2. Folsom
|
8-1
|
Beat Grant 62-17
|
vs. Del Oro
|
3. Serra
|
8-0
|
Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 35-7
|
vs. Valley Christian
|
4. Valley Christian
|
8-0
|
Beat Bellarmine 28-0
|
at Serra
|
5. Pittsburg
|
8-1
|
Beat Heritage 29-8
|
vs. Antioch
|
6. Wilcox
|
6-2
|
Idle
|
at Santa Clara
|
7. Liberty
|
8-1
|
Beat Deer Valley 63-22
|
at Heritage
|
8. Cardinal Newman
|
7-1
|
Idle
|
at Analy
|
9. Monte Vista
|
7-2
|
Beat Clayton Valley Charter 31-21
|
at San Ramon Valley
|
10. McClymonds
|
7-0
|
Beat Fremont-Oakland 70-0
|
at Oakland
|
11. Inderkum
|
9-0
|
Beat Yuba City 35-20
|
at Roseville
|
12. Marin Catholic
|
8-1
|
Idle
|
at Tamalpais
|
13. Menlo-Atherton
|
5-3
|
Beat Burlingame 42-0
|
vs. Aragon
|
14. Oak Ridge
|
6-2
|
Beat Granite Bay 34-7
|
at Elk Grove
|
15. Capital Christian
|
7-2
|
Beat Rio Americano 61-7
|
vs. Vista del Lago
|
16. St. Mary's, Stockton
|
5-4
|
Beat Tokay 59-0
|
at Lincoln-Stockton
|
17. Monterey Trail
|
8-1
|
Beat Laguna Creek 41-7
|
vs. McClatchy
|
18. Mitty
|
6-2
|
Beat St. Francis 32-21
|
vs. St. Ignatius
|
19. Half Moon Bay
|
8-0
|
Beat Sequoia 42-13
|
vs. Carlmont
|
20. Cosumnes Oaks
|
7-2
|
Beat Elk Grove 23-12
|
vs. Davis