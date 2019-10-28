Top 20 Rankings
Team Record Last Week This Week

1. De La Salle

8-1

Idle

vs. Clayton Valley Charter

2. Folsom

8-1

Beat Grant 62-17

vs. Del Oro

3. Serra

8-0

Beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 35-7

vs. Valley Christian

4. Valley Christian

8-0

Beat Bellarmine 28-0

at Serra

5. Pittsburg

8-1

Beat Heritage 29-8

vs. Antioch

6. Wilcox

6-2

Idle

at Santa Clara

7. Liberty

8-1

Beat Deer Valley 63-22

at Heritage

8. Cardinal Newman

7-1

Idle

at Analy

9. Monte Vista

7-2

Beat Clayton Valley Charter 31-21

at San Ramon Valley

10. McClymonds

7-0

Beat Fremont-Oakland 70-0

at Oakland

11. Inderkum

9-0

Beat Yuba City 35-20

at Roseville

12. Marin Catholic

8-1

Idle

at Tamalpais

13. Menlo-Atherton

5-3

Beat Burlingame 42-0

vs. Aragon

14. Oak Ridge

6-2

Beat Granite Bay 34-7

at Elk Grove

15. Capital Christian

7-2

Beat Rio Americano 61-7

vs. Vista del Lago

16. St. Mary's, Stockton

5-4

Beat Tokay 59-0

at Lincoln-Stockton

17. Monterey Trail

8-1

Beat Laguna Creek 41-7

vs. McClatchy

18. Mitty

6-2

Beat St. Francis 32-21

vs. St. Ignatius

19. Half Moon Bay

8-0

Beat Sequoia 42-13

vs. Carlmont

20. Cosumnes Oaks

7-2

Beat Elk Grove 23-12

vs. Davis