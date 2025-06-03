Cal scores major recruiting win as elite OT Tommy Tofi commits to the Bears

Cal landed its quarterback of the future in the winter when former Rivals100 prospect Jaron Sagapoultele joined the Bears after a brief stop at Oregon. The team needs someone to protect him moving forward, and now the Bears have that piece.

Local offensive tackle Tommy Tofi has committed to Cal giving the program one of its most important pickups in recent years. Not only is the four-star recruit one of the top prospects at his position in the 2026 class, he is one of the top players from the Bay Area having become a star at Archbishop Riordan heading into his senior season.

Tofi has been arguably the top priority in the class for Cal as the Bears tried to fend off a number of schools throughout the last several months.

The ace in the hole for Justin Wilcox's program has been Tofi's older brother, John Tofi Jr., who is joining the program this summer as an outside linebacker after signing with the Bears in the winter following his breakout senior season at Riordan.

The younger Tofi has expressed a desire to play alongside his brother in college, and that has worked in Cal's favor throughout the process.

"At one point it was only me and my brother, and it will always be me and my brother," he previously said. "... I'm just excited what Cal has for him. We'll see where it takes on from there."