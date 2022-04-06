NCP Notes: Heritage picks up big league win and More

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Baseball Roundup

St. Mary’s-Stockton (4-9) beat Tracy (8-7-1) 6-5: Rams’ seniors Drew Peters and Max Ortega (Cal State Fullerton) each scored two runs in the series opener. Peters also got the final four outs for the save. These two teams will also play Thursday and Friday. In the first series of league play, St. Mary’s took two of three from Lodi while Tracy was swept by Lincoln-Stockton.





Heritage (9-5) beat Pittsburg (11-4) 5-2: The Patriots scored in five of six innings and got two hits apiece from Riley Pimentel and Jalen Owens. Ryan Williams struck out seven batters over four innings to get the win. Pittsburg got a double and two RBI from Khamani Blakney. The Pirates have lost their first three games in BVAL play.





Bellarmine (11-4-1) beat St. Ignatius (8-9) 1-0: The Bells are 6-1-1 in the past eight games and were able to avenge an earlier loss to St. Ignatius (4-3 on March 15).





2023 Football Spotlight: Luke Duncan QB Miramonte

Miramonte quarterback Luke Duncan (6-foot-5, 215 pounds) completed 57 percent of his passes for 2,949 yards and 30 touchdowns against 12 interceptions. He puts good touch on the ball to get it over defenders and can throw with velocity in going over the middle. Duncan can also keep his accuracy even when he’s not set. Junior Film



