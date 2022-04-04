Baseball Top 35: Cardinal Newman reaches No. 1
1. Cardinal Newman (10-1) Previous Rank: #42. De La Salle (9-2) Previous Rank: #13. St. Francis-Mountain View (12-2) Previous Rank: #64. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Previous Rank: #35. Foothill-Pl...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news