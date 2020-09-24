NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Burris reclassifies, baseball commitments

We hope you enjoy this free article from NorCalPreps.com. If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





New football player decides to graduate early: Mountain House 2021 lineman Dominic Childress has announced he will graduate early and forgo his senior season.





Burris reclassifies to 2022: Mitty forward Nigel Burris is reclassifying as a 2022 prospect, but remains a qualifier in the 2021 class. He will be playing with Prolific Select this coming fall/winter prior to the high school season.





Piedmont righty headed to the Islands: Piedmont 2021 RHP Cal Barna has committed to Hawaii.





McKinney off the board to Pacific: Pioneer-Woodland 2021 right-handed pitcher Austin McKinney has committed to Pacific. He plays summer baseball with the Chico Aces.





2022 catcher commits to Nevada: Rodriguez 2022 catcher Trentin Schmidt has committed to Nevada. He plays with CBA Sacramento.





What have you missed on NCP?

2021 Football: Lamson, Latu lead quarterback group





Hoop Review Evaluation - September 17





UC Irvine lands Hunter Hernandez





Football Previews





Football Schedules



