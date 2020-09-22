Hoop Review Evaluation Workout Recap
Here is a look at the prospects who participated in the Hoop Review evaluation/workout at SlamAcademy in Hayward on Thursday September 17th , 2020.6’2 SG Jalen Brown of Alvarez (2023)Brown is an at...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news