NorCalPreps - NCP Notes: Basketball Commitments, New Football Offer and USF rolls

Senior guard picks George Fox: Marin Catholic/NBBA 2021 guard Nick Greenwood has committed to George Fox University.





Moore off the board: Vanden 2021 wing Isaiah Moore has committed to Cal Poly Pomona. He has been a rising prospect this summer and fall.





River Valley has a new basketball coach: Luis Medearis has been named the new head coach at River Valley. He recently finished playing at William Jessup.





Harvey commits to William Jessup: Monte Vista Christian 2021 6-foot-4 post Hannah Harvey has committed to William Jessup.





San Jose State offers 2022 athlete: San Jose State’s newest local offer has gone out to San Ramon Valley junior Tanner Salisbury.





Girls Basketball Alumni Watch: Aari McDonald scored 22 points in Arizona’s big interstate win over Arizona State on Thursday.





Boys Basketball Alumni Watch: Damari Milstead turned in his best game as a Don in their win over Long Beach State last night.





Best Football Games Thread: In 2010, 9-0 De La Salle went to San Ramon to face 9-0 California in what marks one of the best games in the East Bay in the past 10 years.





Football Player Notebook: Evan Branch-Haynes is a disrupting force for Sacred Heart Cathedral, Ilaisa Gonebure is a good get for San Diego State, Jadyn Marshall is a big play waiting to happen and more.