Football Player Notebook: Defensive Line is an Area of Strength
Football Player Notebook Part 1Evan Branch-Haynes 6-foot-3, 285 pounds DT Sacred Heart Cathedral (2021)Branch-Haynes is a powerful and explosive interior lineman who was a first-team, all-league se...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news