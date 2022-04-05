NCP Notes: Baseball Roundup, Football Spotlight and Basketball News

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Baseball Top 35 Rankings I 2022 Boys Basketball Top 40 I 2023 Boys Basketball Top 40 I 2024 Boys Basketball Watch List





Baseball Roundup

Del Oro (10-3) beat #32 Rocklin (5-8) 4-2: Del Oro led 4-0 before Rocklin scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth. Rocklin’s Brandon Larson (UC San Diego) had a double and two RBI for the Thunder.





#26 Granite Bay (6-5) beat #20 Oak Ridge (7-6) 5-4: The Grizzlies scored two runs in the top of the seventh to win the opener. Granite Bay junior Cody Ferrante went 3-for-4 with two RBI. CJ Ricuarte threw 3.1 shutout innings to pick up the win. Oak Ridge got two hits from Reese Catchings. Brent Jones (Utah) gave up three unearned runs over 5.2 innings.





Whitney (10-3) beat #27 Folsom (6-6) 4-0: Junior Jace Gillmore tossed a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts. Whitney sophomores Jax Gimenez and Nathan Erickson each had two hits. Folsom senior Tyson Dewall (San Diego State) gave up four runs over five innings and struck out six batters.





Monte Vista (7-7) beat #29 Bear Creek (11-3) 9-5: This is the second Top 35 win for Monte Vista, which has ranked losses to College Park, San Ramon Valley, Foothill, Acalanes and De La Salle.





2023 Football Spotlight: Noah Dunham

2023 Yuba City offensive lineman Noah Dunham (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) has picked up new offers from Arizona and Washington State. Dunham has other offers from Wyoming, Utah State, UMass, San Diego State, Nevada, Fresno State and New Mexico State. He has good size, makes blocks while pulling and getting to the second level and can be very physical at the point of attack. Junior Film





Basketball Notes

Team Arsenal played well this past weekend with its 17s and 16s beating the Oakland Soldiers’ 17 EYBL and 16 EYBL squads respectively. Arsenal 17s are led by 2023 guard King-Jhsanni Wilhite (Riordan) and Money Williams (Oakland).





JBS 3SSB 2023 got off to a 3-0 start at its West Coast Spring Showcase. Some players to note on the 2023 team are 2025 Nina Cain (McClatchy), 2023 Jamaya Perry (St. Mary’s), 2023 Janay Holmes (Weston Ranch), 2023 Jada Hunter (Christian Brothers) and 2023 Lani Tuuga (East Union).





Cal Stars swept the End of the Trail championships in Boise with the 17U, 16U and 15U EYBL squads.