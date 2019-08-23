@norcalpreps

The games start to count this week with an opening week slate featuring De La Salle’s matchup against St. Thomas Aquinas, key intersectional games and more.





Preseason Top 20 Team Notes





1. De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas

2. Folsom Idle

3. Liberty at Vacaville

4. Valley Christian, San Jose Idle

5. Serra Idle

6. Menlo-Atherton Idle

7. Central Catholic vs. Clovis West

8. Cardinal Newman vs. Fortuna at Santa Rosa HS

9. St. Francis, Mountain View Idle

10. Pittsburg at St. Mary’s-Stockton

11. Oak Ridge (8-4) vs. Lincoln

12. Monte Vista vs. Granit Bay

13. Wilcox Idle

14. St. Mary's, Stockton vs. Pittsburg

15. Del Oro vs. Pleasant Valley

16. Rancho Cotate (11-2) vs. Sacramento at Sacramento CC

17. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Idle

18. Inderkum (11-1) at Elk Grove

19. Marin Catholic (10-4) vs. El Cerrito

20. Tracy (8-4) at Kimball





Player Rankings

2020 Top 50

2021 Top 20





Week 1 Games to Watch

Week 1 Pick’em Preview



