@norcalpreps

Football Preview Central
The games start to count this week with an opening week slate featuring De La Salle’s matchup against St. Thomas Aquinas, key intersectional games and more.
1. De La Salle vs. St. Thomas Aquinas
2. Folsom Idle
3. Liberty at Vacaville
4. Valley Christian, San Jose Idle
5. Serra Idle
6. Menlo-Atherton Idle
7. Central Catholic vs. Clovis West
8. Cardinal Newman vs. Fortuna at Santa Rosa HS
9. St. Francis, Mountain View Idle
10. Pittsburg at St. Mary’s-Stockton
11. Oak Ridge (8-4) vs. Lincoln
12. Monte Vista vs. Granit Bay
13. Wilcox Idle
14. St. Mary's, Stockton vs. Pittsburg
15. Del Oro vs. Pleasant Valley
16. Rancho Cotate (11-2) vs. Sacramento at Sacramento CC
17. Clayton Valley Charter (9-2) Idle
18. Inderkum (11-1) at Elk Grove
19. Marin Catholic (10-4) vs. El Cerrito
20. Tracy (8-4) at Kimball
Player Rankings
Week 1 Games to Watch