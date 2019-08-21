@norcalpreps

We hope you enjoy this free article previewing the top games from week 1. If you aren't a subscriber yet, now it a great time to join! New annual subscribers get $75 of gear and 25% off its annual subscription! (Promo Code: adidas)





St. Thomas Aquinas at De La Salle

De La Salle starts off the season with its toughest regular season opponent. The Spartans are returning a strong group of skill players, but will need to reload on defense. St. Thomas Aquinas is No. 10 nationally in the MaxPreps Top 25.





Pleasant Valley at Del Oro

Pleasant Valley is the defending 4-AA state champions and has two college commitments in lineman Aidan Finney (Arizona State) and RB/LB Aidan Parks (Montana State). Del Oro graduated 16 starters from last year team’s that made the 2-AA state bowl. The Golden Eagles bring back running back Sheldon Conde.





Freedom at Turlock

Freedom is looking to remain in the upper half of the Bay Valley Athletic League, but graduated players like Giles Jackson and Mekel Ealy. Turlock will turn to Brock Paslay at quarterback and also returns Cal bound offensive lineman Everett Johnson and wide receiver Holden Baldwin.





Pittsburg at St. Mary’s-Stockton

Last year’s game in Pittsburg saw a disastrous first quarter for St. Mary’s into a 48-7 win for the Pirates. Pittsburg is breaking in a new quarterback, but returns a good running back in Avant Muldrow. St. Mary’s returns a host of offensive talent including quarterback Noah May, running back Tyrei Washington and Sacramento State bound receiver Jared Gipson.





Davis at Grant

There is a lot of excitement with Davis football heading into the season led by players like Colorado bound lineman Gerad Lichtenhan, Payne Barksdale and Taylor Vaughn. Grant returns a pair of linemen recruits in Omarr Norman-Lott and Isaiah Tupou.





San Leandro at Foothill, Pleasanton

Foothill is looking to bounce back from a 2-8 season, but return quarterback Bryce Lombardi. San Leandro is led by RB/LB Osaro Aihie. The Pirates have won six games in five of the last six years. Last year, San Leandro won 51-29.





Placer at Eureka

Placer makes the long trip to Eureka led by running back Hans Grassman and three year starting offensive lineman Kyle Christensen. Eureka is coming off a 12-1 season, but needs to reload at the skill positions.





Inderkum at Elk Grove

Inderkum is a preseason Top 20 team led by one of the top players in the city in Aaron Espero. The Tigers have won double digit games for 13 straight seasons. In year three under head coach John Heffernan, the Thundering Herd return play-making quarterback Carter Harris.





Rocklin at Antelope

Junior quarterback Quincy Gallon will be one of the top signal callers in the Sacramento area this season. Rocklin is starting its next era with Jason Adams taking over for Greg Benzel as head coach. Antelope won a thrilling 2018 matchup 24-22.





Cosumnes Oaks at Capital Christian

Capital Christian took a big step in 2018, but needs to replace talent on the offensive line and star running back D’Marcus Ross. Cosumnes Oaks has a new head coach in Andrew Bettencourt. Anthony Grigsby returns as the starting quarterback.