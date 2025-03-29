Final Girls Basketball Top 20 Rankings

1. Mitty (27-4) Preseason Rank: #1
2. San Ramon Valley (28-4) Preseason Rank: #8
3. Pinewood (23-5) Preseason Rank: #5
4. McClatchy (25-7) Preseason Rank: #3
5. Acalanes (28-3) Preseason Rank: #6
6. Carondelet (30-6) Preseason Rank: #10
7. St. Mary’s-Stockton (20-14) Preseason Rank: #4
8. Priory (23-6) Preseason Rank: #15
9. Cardinal Newman (27-6) Preseason Rank: #12
10. Piedmont (25-6) Preseason Rank: NR
11. Folsom (26-5) Preseason Rank: #2
12. Bishop O’Dowd (20-9) Preseason Rank: #9
13. Riordan (19-9) Preseason Rank: #7
14. St. Ignatius (15-13) Preseason Rank: #13
15. St. Francis-Mountain View (18-10) Preseason Rank: NR
16. Oakland Tech (20-9) Preseason Rank: #11
17. Pleasant Valley (25-5) Preseason Rank: #18
18. Oak Ridge (21-11) Preseason Rank: #17
19. Salesian (23-11) Preseason Rank: NR
20. Vanden (20-10) Preseason Rank: #14
Teams in Preseason Rankings not Ranked: Los Gatos (#16), Sacred Heart Cathedral (#19)