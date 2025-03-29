Advertisement
Published Mar 29, 2025
Final Girls Basketball Top 20 Rankings
Douglas Benton  •  NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
1. Mitty (27-4) Preseason Rank: #1

2. San Ramon Valley (28-4) Preseason Rank: #8

3. Pinewood (23-5) Preseason Rank: #5

4. McClatchy (25-7) Preseason Rank: #3

5. Acalanes (28-3) Preseason Rank: #6

6. Carondelet (30-6) Preseason Rank: #10

7. St. Mary’s-Stockton (20-14) Preseason Rank: #4

8. Priory (23-6) Preseason Rank: #15

9. Cardinal Newman (27-6) Preseason Rank: #12

10. Piedmont (25-6) Preseason Rank: NR

11. Folsom (26-5) Preseason Rank: #2

12. Bishop O’Dowd (20-9) Preseason Rank: #9

13. Riordan (19-9) Preseason Rank: #7

14. St. Ignatius (15-13) Preseason Rank: #13

15. St. Francis-Mountain View (18-10) Preseason Rank: NR

16. Oakland Tech (20-9) Preseason Rank: #11

17. Pleasant Valley (25-5) Preseason Rank: #18

18. Oak Ridge (21-11) Preseason Rank: #17

19. Salesian (23-11) Preseason Rank: NR

20. Vanden (20-10) Preseason Rank: #14


Teams in Preseason Rankings not Ranked: Los Gatos (#16), Sacred Heart Cathedral (#19)