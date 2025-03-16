State Finals: Burries Dominates in Open Division Finals

BOYS BASKETBALL

Open Division: Roosevelt beat Riordan 80-60: There were many keys and talking points heading into the finale of high school basketball season. In the end, it came down to Roosevelt had senior Brayden Burries and Riordan didn’t. The All-American went for an Open Division record 44 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. Riordan senior Jasir Rencher led the way with 22 points for the Crusaders, which will go down as one of the best NorCal teams in the Open Division era. Roosevelt led by 11 at the half and 17 after three quarters.





Division II: Jesuit beat Chatsworth 66-53: Much like the Open Division game, many eyes were trained on Chatsworth star senior Alijah Arenas, but it was a stifling zone defense and four players in double figures that led Jesuit to its first state title. Jesuit freshman Maison Phillips had a team high 19 points and was a key part of the Marauders making eight 3s. Seniors Amauri McKinney (13) and Asher Schroeder (12) and sophomore Levi Browne (12) were also in double figures. Chatsworth, which finished state runner-up in Division IV last year, got 22 points, seven rebounds and four assists from USC bound Arenas.

Division IV: Priory beat Fresno Christian 83-66: The Panthers trailed 48-42 in the third quarter before ending the frame on a 22-2 run to gain control they wouldn’t relinquish. Priory got 16 points apiece from senior Balazs Nyikos and junior post Mate Palotai. The Panthers tallied 18 steals in earning its first state title.





GIRLS BASKETBALL

Open Division: Etiwanda beat Mitty 75-59: For the third straight year, these two programs met for the Open Division state title and for a third straight year, Etiwanda left Sacramento victorious as it used its physicality and elite offensive movement to pull away in the third quarter. On the night, the Eagles shot just shy of 60% and outscored Mitty by 26 points in the paint. Arynn Finley led five players in double figures with 21 points. Ze’Ni Patterson had 17 points for Mitty and was joined in double figures by Abigail James (11), Emma Cook (10) and Maliya Hunter (10).





Division II: Caruthers beat Rancho Bernardo 56-37: Caruthers outscored Rancho Bernardo 18-2 in the second quarter and cruised to their second straight state title. Emmi Almeida had 21 points, 10 rebounds and six assists as the Blue Raiders have now won three state titles in three different divisions. Lindsay Biddle had 19 points in the loss.





Division IV: Whitney-Cerritos beat Half Moon Bay 48-40: Despite 18 points and 18 rebounds from Zoey Lemoge, Half Moon Bay wasn’t able to overcome an early 10 point deficit in falling in the first game of the day. Haylie Wang had 17 points for Whitney before fouling out.