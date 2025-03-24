Baseball Top 20: Serra jumps up to No. 1

Ryder Lyons is the top returning player in Northern California and gives an update on his recruitment.
The top 10 shifted over the weekend as McClatchy and San Ramon Valley picked up section titles.
Folsom, Riordan and De La Salle grabbed the top titles from last weekend.
Valley Christian and Jesuit are off to undefeated starts as a number of Top 20 teams met to start the season.
De La Salle and San Ramon Valley snapped losing streaks in the NCS Open Division with resounding wins on Saturday.
Ryder Lyons is the top returning player in Northern California and gives an update on his recruitment.
The top 10 shifted over the weekend as McClatchy and San Ramon Valley picked up section titles.
Folsom, Riordan and De La Salle grabbed the top titles from last weekend.