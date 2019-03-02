Boys Basketball





Open Division: #4 Modesto Christian at #2 Sheldon

Sheldon will play in its third straight NorCal Open Division title game after winning it in 2018. It is also the second time in three years it will be an all-SJS final (Woodcreek-Sheldon in 2017 was the other). The Huskies beat De La Salle (60-53) while Modesto Christian handed Salesian its first loss of the year with a 56-55 win at Albany High School. In the SJS Division I finals, Sheldon beat Modesto Christian 64-61 after trailing by nine points after three quarters.





Division I: #2 Branson at #1 Logan

Each team had first round byes and posted two Top 20 wins en route to a regional finale. Logan, the NCS Division I runner-up, beat Folsom (71-60) and Bishop O’Dowd (73-61) and has won 13 of 14 games. Branson, the NCS Division IV champions, beat CCS Open winner Sacred Heart Cathedral for the second time this year before beating Moreau Catholic (68-44) on Saturday. The Bulls have won 28 straight games and are giving up 38 points per game.





Division II: #9 Serra at #2 Campolindo

Serra beat top seed St. Mary’s-Stockton (62-57) to get a semi-final home game against Rocklin (70-46). They travel to Campolindo, which lost to Salesian in the NCS Division III, has posted back-to-back two point wins over Sacramento (74-72) and Grant (53-51). Campolindo’s only home loss this year came to Miramonte.





Division III: #8 Monterey at #3 University

Mohammed Adam had the game winning three pointer in a 55-52 win over Palo Alto to keep Monterey’s run alive. Monterey’s three NorCal wins have been by 11 combined points. University has back-to-back double overtime wins over Mountain View and Foothill-Palo Cedro. The Red Devils have won seven straight games since losing to Stuart Hall in the league championship game.





Division IV: #6 Wood at #5 Immanuel

Immanuel is averaging 70 points per game after beating Mission-San Francisco 88-86 on Saturday. The Eagles are one of two Central Section teams in the NorCal finals. Wood lost to Central Catholic in the SJS Division III semi-finals and has scored between 51 and 56 points in their three NorCal wins (West Valley, University Prep, Piedmont).





Division V: #2 Dinuba at #1 Mt. Shasta

Mt. Shasta has won 27 straight games since its only loss to Klamath Union of Oregon. It scored at least 69 points in each of its three NorCal wins. Dinuba lost to Immanuel (70-39) in the section finals before beating Sacramento Adventist, Argonaut and Lincoln-San Francisco this week.





Girls Basketball





Open: #4 Salesian at #3 Pinewood

One of these programs will add a second NorCal Open Division title on Tuesday. Salesian avenged a 21 point loss to Mitty on January 12 with a 44-41 win in San Jose. Pinewood lost to Carondelet 67-59 on January 9, but returned to Concord with a 51-39 win to reach its third NorCal Open final in four years.





Division I: #6 Bear Creek at #4 Bishop O’Dowd

Few teams are playing as well as Bishop O’Dowd, which has won three NorCal games by an average margin of 32 points against Presentation, Miramonte and McClatchy. Bear Creek beat two West Catholic Athletic League teams (Valley Christian and St. Francis) by eight combined points before overcoming an early deficit to beat Antelope 57-47 in overtime. It was their second win over the Titans.







Division II: #3 Enterprise at #1 Menlo

Enterprise has won 14 in a row and held all three NorCal opponents to less than 50 points. Three of Menlo’s top four scorers are underclassmen, led by sophomore Avery Lee. Enterprise last made the regional finals in 2014 while Menlo reached this spot in 2016. Both losses were to eventual state champions (Modesto Christian and Cardinal Newman respectively).





Division III: #16 Union Mine at #2 Oakland

The seed number is correct next to Union Mine’s name, which has come back in a major way following a section final loss to West Campus. They are giving up 39 points per game. Oakland had an early season win over Bishop O’Dowd and are riding a 17 game winning streak. Oakland outscored Woodside Priory 25-9 in the fourth quarter en route to a 56-54 semi-final win over Woodside Priory.





Division IV: #4 Oakland Tech at #2 Menlo-Atherton

Tiffany Sui and Stephanie Okowi are averaging double digits for the Bulldogs, which held all NorCal opponents to 51 points or less. Menlo-Atherton has won 10 of 11 games and beat Lowell (42-39) on Saturday after trailing 26-21 at halftime.





Division V: #3 Caruthers at #1 St. Bernard’s

Emily Gardner had 18 points to help St. Bernard’s beat Cloverdale for the second time in eight days. The top seeded Crusaders will now host Caruthers, which is 30-4 with a 19 game winning streak.