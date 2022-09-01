@norcalpreps

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





It took only the opening week for Wilcox to announce that it has the roster to stay among the top teams in the region following a 35-13 win at Valley Christian-San Jose.





“We have some new guys in different spots. The younger juniors played a lot better and we were more physical than I thought we would be,” Wilcox head coach Paul Rosa said. “We are hoping it can be consistent.”





Some standouts from the week two win include left guard Ozzy Cadena (coming off an ACL injury), defensive lineman Santiago Maes and linebacker Jeramiah Lewis, who is back after starting as a sophomore. Rosa also noted that returning starting quarterback Armand Johnson managed the game well in the best outing of his career.





The accolades from the Valley Christian game have to be shelved though with a Thursday night contest against Hollister.





“San Benito is a good team. Very well coached and prepared,” Rosa said. “If you aren’t ready to go each week, you can be embarrassed with the schools we play.”





Wilcox has won nine games in three of the last four years (the exception being a 4-1 spring season in 2020). The run includes a state title in 2018 and a state runner-up finish in 2021.





“It is the consistency in our coaching staff and the administration support,” Rosa said. “We have 20 something coaches in our three levels and usually turn over one or two coaches per year which is unheard of, especially at a public school.”



