WHAT IT MEANS: Utes Land Sleeper WR, Wilson

The University of Utah landed another commitment for the 2023 class in wide receiver Carlos Wilson. Wilson suffered a knee injury last season and has flown under the radar because of that. This is a sneaky good pick-up for Utah, with the recruiting efforts being led by receivers coach Chad Bumphis and running back coach Quinton Ganther. Ganther has immense credibility and respect in the Sacramento area.





Carlos originally visited Salt Lake City back at the end of March on an unofficial visit and the Rivals 3-star prospect holds 13 offers.





What Utah is getting

A look at his Hudl tape shows him playing mostly out of the slot, as well as returning punts. He’s incredibly elusive and defenders don’t tend to catch up to him. He is a smooth runner and gets in and out of his routes nicely, which may be why he looks fast on film. When he has the ball in open space, he is slippery for defenders to bring down.

He could be the best pick up in the class so far, and Utah will most likely need to fight to keep him, especially if he has a good senior season.





What this means for the class

Wilson is the 11th commitment for the 2023 class, following safety Randon Fontenette, linebacker Johnathan Hall, running back Michael Mitchell, cornerback CJ Blocker, defensive end Jo’Laison Landry, quarterback Mack Howard, defensive tackle Caleb Bryant, running back Dijon Staley, and linebackers Owen Chambliss and Mateaki Helu.

Solomon Enis will be graduating in 2022, and Bumphis will continue to look for ways to bolster the talent and production of his receiver room. Therefore, there’s no true limit on the amount of playmakers he’ll target.