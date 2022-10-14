If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





#2 Folsom beat #12 Del Oro 34-7

#3 St. Mary's-Stockton beat Tracy 63-33

#4 De La Salle beat California 41-7

Aptos beat #7 Salinas 44-41

#8 St. Francis beat Valley Christian 21-14

#10 Central Catholic beat Oakdale 35-7

#11 Manteca beat East Union 62-6

#13 McClymonds beat Skyline 52-0

#14 Oak Ridge beat Whitney 55-7

Rocklin beat #15 Granite Bay 21-14

#16 Wilcox beat Palo Alto 38-13

#17 Mitty beat Bellarmine 31-17

#20 Clayton Valley Charter beat #18 San Ramon Valley 42-28

Hilmar beat Hughson 49-26

Live Oak-Morgan Hill beat Santa Teresa 14-7

Pleasant Valley beat Chico 28-14





Welcome to Week 9 of High School Football!





In a new feature and in addition to our scores thread on the Football Message Board, we will provide game updates from around Northern California with team and player notes.





Any feedback? Let us know at norcalpreps@yahoo.com.





6:49 PM: There is already a key result from Friday afternoon as Half Moon Bay outlasted Menlo 53-42. It was a seson high in points for Half Moon Bay, which improved to 6-1. Menlo 4-3 with both teams now 1-1 in the PAL-Bay Division.





7:16 PM: Early scoring has Clayton Valley Charter up on San Ramon Valley (7-0), Campolindo leads Acalanes (7-0), Folsom scored on its first drive against Del Oro (7-0) and Bellarmine has grabbed an early lead over Mitty (7-0).





7:28 PM: The best two games in the East Bay tonight have seen the offenses get off to good starts. Acalanes and Campolindo are tied at 7 with three minutes left in the first quarter. Clayton Valley Charter got out to a 14-0 lead before San Ramon Valley got on the board with a touchdown pass from Luke Baker to Marco Jones.





7:41 PM: Central Catholic played a very difficult non-league schedule and took the medicine of going 1-4. The question was: Would this help propel Central Catholic to league and section success? In its first big VOL test, the Raiders are answering in the affirmative in leading Oakdale 21-0 early in the second quarter.





8:12 PM: Kudos are in order for Clayton Valley Charter, who leads San Ramon Valley 28-7. The Ugly Eagles were 1-3 with one possession losses to Salinas, Del Oro and Turlock. Since then, it beat Jesuit 35-21 and Amador Valley 47-14 heading into this week's game against the Wolves.





8:18 PM: Two scores to note for Top 10 ranked teams. Tracy leads St. Mary's 19-14 and Aptos leads Salinas 14-13.





8:46 PM: Despite a pair of interceptions, Acalanes leads Campolindo 17-14 late in the third quarter. The Dons have multiple skill players who make a big play with their speed.





8:55 PM: A quick check in on some of the best games of the night: Bellarmine leads Mitty 14-10 in the fourth.. Campolindo just went back ahead of Acalanes 20-17. Aptos is hanging on to a 21-20 lead against Salinas. St. Mary's-Stockton got a late score to lead Tracy 28-27 at the half.





9:06 PM: De La Salle was able to stop their skid with a 41-7 win at California. Charles Greer had two touchdowns in the win, which had the Spartans up 21-0 at the half.





9:16 PM: Despite a spirited second half from San Ramon Valley, Clayton Valley Charter made a strong case for a higher ranking with a 42-28 win over the Wolves. The Ugly Eagles have scored at least 35 points in each win during the three game winning streak.