@norcalpreps

Week 8 Scoreboard
#1 Serra beat Bellarmine 28-7
#2 Folsom beat Whitney 55-7
#5 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat #3 De La Salle 45-35
#4 Pittsburg beat Liberty 31-29
#8 St. Francis-Mountain View beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 24-17
#10 Central Catholic beat Kimball 49-13
#11 Manteca beat Sierra 68-0
#12 Del Oro beat Rocklin 33-20
Vacaville beat #13 Vanden 28-13
#14 McClymonds beat #19 San Ramon Valley 45-42
#16 Oak Ridge beat #15 Granite Bay 17-16
#17 Rancho Cotate beat Analy 31-13
#18 Wilcox beat Milpitas 48-9
#20 Downey beat Turlock 24-22
Elk Grove beat Sheldon 48-27
Branham beat Gilroy 35-0