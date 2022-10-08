News More News
Week 8 Scoreboard

Douglas Benton • NorCalPreps
NCP Editor
#1 Serra beat Bellarmine 28-7


#2 Folsom beat Whitney 55-7


#5 St. Mary’s-Stockton beat #3 De La Salle 45-35


#4 Pittsburg beat Liberty 31-29


#8 St. Francis-Mountain View beat Sacred Heart Cathedral 24-17


#10 Central Catholic beat Kimball 49-13


#11 Manteca beat Sierra 68-0


#12 Del Oro beat Rocklin 33-20


Vacaville beat #13 Vanden 28-13


#14 McClymonds beat #19 San Ramon Valley 45-42


#16 Oak Ridge beat #15 Granite Bay 17-16


#17 Rancho Cotate beat Analy 31-13


#18 Wilcox beat Milpitas 48-9


#20 Downey beat Turlock 24-22


Elk Grove beat Sheldon 48-27


Branham beat Gilroy 35-0


