@norcalpreps

Manteca 55, Oakdale 37: Oakdale raced out to a 20-0 lead and retook the lead 37-35 before the Buffaloes scored the final 20 points.





Wilcox 37, Los Gatos 0: In an impressive showing from the Chargers, Paul M Rosa and Geremy McCollough each had two rushing touchdowns.





California 17, Clayton Valley Charter 14: California scored with less than a minute left to spoil Clayton Valley Charter’s EBAL debut.





American Canyon 14, Napa 7: American Canyon improved to 7-0 as Kaave Gaviola rushed for the game winning score in the fourth quarter.





Center 48, Bear River 17: Bear River got out to a 7-0 lead, but Center led 21-10 at halftime en route to a 31 point win. Center has scored at least 40 points four times this year.





Folsom 42, Rocklin 20: A back and forth first half eventually saw Folsom prevail and take control of the Sierra Foothill League race.





Monte Vista Christian 36, Monterey 35: The Mustangs ran their win streak to four games after holding off a late Monterey charge. Monte Vista Christian had a 36-21 second half lead.





Highlands 42, Rio Vista 7: In a one-sided game of undefeated teams, Highlands took control of the Sierra Delta League. The Scots are averaging 44 points per game.





College Park 44, Ygnacio Valley 6: College Park has won four straight games and this is the third time during the streak they have given up 14 points or less.