@norcalpreps

Campolindo 34, Rancho Cotate 14

Campolindo (5-1) got three touchdown runs from Ryan O’Neal and built up a 27-0 lead midway through the third quarter. The game was scoreless after the first quarter.







The Cougars used a good running game, efficient passing game and a defense that stopped the pass well through coverage and its pass rush.





Rancho Cotate (3-2), which got fourth quarter rushing touchdowns from Jared Stocker and Rasheed Rankin, had its three game winning streak end. The Cougars have scored 20 total points in its two losses.





Valley Christian 28, St. Francis 7

St. Francis’ (1-3) Camilo Arquette returned the opening kickoff for the Lancers, but the Warriors scored the final 28 points in the WCAL opener.







Valley Christian (4-0) got touchdowns from Jurrion Dickey, Isaiah McElvane, Jackson Stewart and Chase Laubach, according to Bay Area Preps HQ.





Salinas 38, Palma 35

Salinas (3-1) led Palma (2-2) 31-21 after three quarters, but Palma scored the next two touchdowns before Carl Richardson connected with Cade Smith with 1:44 left, John Devine reported.





Anthony Villegas rushed for five touchdowns for the Chieftains, which has given up 85 points in its two losses.





Hilmar 34, Escalon 21

In this week’s big Trans Valley League, Escalon (4-1) came off its bye week to hand Hilmar (5-1) its first loss a week after Hilmar beat Ripon (38-27).





Escalon is giving up 12 points per game. Hilmar came in averaging 42 points per game.





Folsom 49, Menlo-Atherton 0

Folsom (4-1) got two passing touchdowns and two rushing scores from quarterback Jake Reithmeier in the first half in its most impressive game of the season.





Menlo-Atherton (1-3) has given up 136 points in losses to Serra, East-Utah and Folsom.





Cosumnes Oaks 53, Pleasant Grove 14

Cosumnes Oaks (5-1) has won five straight games after building a 17-0 first quarter lead over Pleasant Grove (4-1).





Cosumnes Oaks and Elk Grove are the last two unbeaten teams in the Delta League.





Ripon Christian 28, Denair 7

Sean McGovern had three touchdowns as Ripon Christian (4-1) has won four straight games since a one point loss to Davis-Modesto.







The Knights led 7-0 at halftime.





Deanir (3-2) came in averaging 31 points per game.





Wilcox 26, Palo Alto 15

Palo Alto (3-2) led 15-10 at halftime as Wilcox (3-2) won the final 24 minutes 16-0. Senior Paul M Rosa was back on the field for the Chargers, according to the Bay Area Preps HQ.





Palo Alto quarterback Danny Peters had two first half touchdown passes to Junacio Henley and Jamir Shepard.