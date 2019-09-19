@norcalpreps

Wilcox (2-1) at Pittsburg (3-1) Game of the Week

Pittsburg completes its challenging non-league schedule with a home date against the Chargers. Wilcox is averaging 300 rushing yards per game led by senior Paul Rosa at 398 yards and two touchdowns.







Christian Brothers (3-1) at Capital Christian (2-2)

Christian Brothers is coming in off a 30-27 Holy Bowl win over Jesuit as Jacob Stewart threw for a touchdown and ran for a score. Capital Christian returns to NorCal competition after losses to Vista Murrieta and Chandler-Arizona.





Folsom (2-1) at Oak Ridge (3-0)

The Sierra Foothill League opens with a matchup of the top two teams meeting in El Dorado Hills. Folsom started slow in a 42-27 loss to De La Salle before scoring 27 points over the last 24:06. Oak Ridge has been off the past two weeks after Bishop Manogue had to forfeit due to food poisoning.





Liberty (4-0) vs. Cardinal Newman (3-0) at Freedom HS

Liberty remains undefeated with one possession wins over Oakdale, Clayton Valley Charter and Monte Vista. Cardinal Newman is coming off a bye week after road wins over Sutter and Placer. This game features two of the region’s best quarterbacks in Jay Butterfield and Jackson Pavitt.





Elk Grove (2-1) at Davis (4-0)

The Thundering Herd are averaging almost 50 points per game with its loss coming to Inderkum (34-32). Junior Aaron Turner has rushed for 560 yards and nine touchdowns for the Blue Devils.





Ripon (4-0) at Hilmar (4-0)

Seth Miguel and Aidan Azevedo have combined for seven touchdown passing touchdowns through four games for Hilmar. Ripon senior Danny Hernandez has 457 total yards with four rushing touchdowns and two receiving touchdowns.





Gregori (2-2) at Livermore (4-0)

Livermore is giving up nine points per game including a 20-14 win over a 3-1 Windsor squad. Gregori has scored 21 or less points in three of four games including a 26-21 loss to McNair last week.





Central Catholic (0-4) at Manteca (3-1)

The Raiders are looking for their first win and have given up at least 42 points in three of four games. Manteca’s lone loss came in overtime to Downey (54-48). The Buffaloes beat Tracy (34-20) last week.





San Mateo (3-0) at Jefferson (2-1)

San Mateo is averaging 232 rushing yards per game and have given up six total points this season. After losing its opener to Half Moon Bay, Jefferson has won two straight over Los Altos and Balboa.





Shasta (1-2) at Eureka (1-3)

Eureka quarterback Trevor Bell has thrown for 787 yards and rushed for 277 yards. Shasta, which has losses to West Valley and Elk Grove, has rushed for 257 yards per game.