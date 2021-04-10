NorCalPreps - Week 5 Football Roundup

Turlock beat Gregori 35-13: Turlock blocked a field goal on the game’s opening drive and capitalized on three Gregori turnovers to lead 21-0 at the half. The win moved the Bulldogs to 4-0 heading into next week’s season finale against Pitman. Gregori has lost three in a row since a season opening win over Modesto.





Granite Bay beat Oak Ridge 32-31: Granite Bay scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion with less than a minute left to beat the Trojans. The Grizzlies led 16-3 at the half before Oak Ridge scored the next 20 points.





Palma beat Salinas 7-6: Palma stopped Salinas’ two-point conversion with less than three minutes left to beat the Cowboys. Luke Alvarez had the lone touchdown for Palma.





Heritage beat Antioch 34-14: Asher Haynes threw four touchdown passes and Heritage led 21-0 at halftime to improve to 4-1 (only loss is to Pittsburg). Antioch is 1-3 and finishes the season against Pittsburg next Saturday.





Manteca beat Oakdale 26-23: In a matchup of undefeated teams, Manteca held serve at home behind the strong running of Lyon Colon, who had four touchdowns. The Buffaloes will look to complete an undefeated season next week against East Union.





Bishop O’Dowd beat Logan 20-0: Despite playing without quarterback Jesse Madden, the Dragons won their third straight game. During the win streak, they have allowed a combined 13 points. Logan (3-1) came in averaging 37 points per game.





Vista del Lago beat Christian Brothers 52-34: Vista del Lago senior running back Ethan Menzes ran for 250 yards and four touchdowns. The Eagles will carry a 4-0 record into next week’s matchup against Sacramento.