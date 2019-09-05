@norcalpreps

Central Catholic (0-2) at St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-1)

The Holy Bowl has both teams looking for their first wins. Central Catholic is paced by running back Minaya Olivo. St. Mary’s has numerous weapons for quarterback Noah May, including its own talented back in Tyrei Washington.







Serra (1-0) vs. Menlo-Atherton (1-0) at Levi’s Stadium

Serra was impressive in a 58-21 win over Pittsburg, including a second half shutout of the Pirates. Menlo-Atherton beat Bellarmine 51-14 in the first game for head coach Steve Papin. The Bears and Padres boast some of the best skill players in the section.





Oakdale (1-1) at Aptos (0-1)

Oakdale drew plenty of attention playing Liberty close at home before falling 19-14. It beat Sonora 41-7 in the opener. Aptos led Newport Harbor 21-17 after three quarters before falling 31-28.





Bishop Manogue (0-1) at Oak Ridge (2-0)

Oak Ridge has a strong offense with skill players like quarterback Justin Lamson, running back Dylan Warfield and wide receiver Avant Jacobs. Bishop Manogue lost to Desert Pines-Nevada 34-11 last week.





Vista del Lago (2-0) at Casa Roble (1-1)

The quarterback, top runner and three top receivers are all juniors for Vista del Lago including Zach Corbitt, who has 201 receiving yards and two scores. Marciano Huston has thrown for 491 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions for the Rams.





Acalanes (2-0) vs. Vintage (2-0) at Memorial Stadium (Napa)

Acalanes quarterback Brady Huchingson has thrown for 399 yards and six touchdowns in wins over Armijo and Sacred Heart Cathedral. Vintage has given up nine total points against Wood and El Cerrito. Acalanes won last year’s matchup 28-27.





Campolindo (2-0) vs. Amador Valley (2-0) at James Logan HS

Grant Harper has completed touchdowns to four different players for the Cougars heading into their biggest test thus far. Amador Valley is averaging 36 points per game behind the return of quarterback Kannon Dote.





Liberty (2-0) vs. Clayton Valley Charter (1-0) at James Logan HS

Liberty rolled past Vacaville before posting a 19-14 win at Oakdale. Clayton Valley Charter ran for 357 yards in the win over Turlock. Makhi Gervais had 229 yards. This is a rematch of the NCS Open Division semi-final won by Liberty last year.





Mitty (1-0) at Marin Catholic (1-1)

Mitty had two runners finish with more than 100 yards in its 47-31 win over Palma. Reymello Murphy was the Monarchs’ top receiver. Marin Catholic beat El Cerrito 42-6 in the opener, but lost last week to McClymonds 19-7. It is the second straight year they have lost to the Warriors.





St. Ignatius (1-0) at Sacred Heart Prep (1-0)

A strong all-around game from Teddye Buchanan paced St. Ignatius in a 21-7 win over Palo Alto. Sacred Heart Prep beat Carlmont 28-7 in the opener. Quarterback Teddy Purcell threw for 253 yards in the win.