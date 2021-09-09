Week 3 Football Preview

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!

Want to join the NCP Pick'em Game? There is still time to join for this week!





FRIDAY

#13 San Leandro (2-0) vs. #23 Bellarmine (1-0) at Burrell Field: This Top 35 matchup features two dual threat quarterbacks in San Leandro’s Demetrius Freeney and Bellarmine’s Wade Smith.





Bishop O’Dowd (0-1) at #30 El Cerrito (1-1): In the loss to San Ramon Valley, Matt White rushed for 167 yards and a touchdown. The Gauchos have given up six points in each of its first two games against Marin Catholic and Vintage.





#33 Manteca (3-0) at Turlock (0-3): Manteca has seen a breakout start from running back Blake Nichelson, who has 478 yards and six touchdowns. Turlock has losses to Top 35 ranked Rocklin and Clayton Valley in addition to a two point loss to Bullard.





#16 Oak Ridge (1-1) at #32 Elk Grove (0-1): Oak Ridge running back Reese Catchings has rushed for 192 yards and two touchdowns and is second on the team with 114 receiving yards. Elk Grove has one of the region’s top backs in Zeke Burnett.





#15 Vacaville (2-1) at #21 Granite Bay (2-1): Vacaville running back Darian Leon-Guerrero has rushed for 480 yards and four touchdowns and is the team’s leading receiver. Both teams are coming off their first loss of the season.





#22 Palma (2-0) at #24 Aptos (2-0): Aptos was impressive in a 49-0 shutout win at Campolindo last week. Palma followed up with a shutout win over Mitty with a 14-7 win over Sacred Heart Cathedral. Luke Rossi has four touchdown runs and two touchdown passes.





#5 Valley Christian-San Jose (2-0) at #4 Pittsburg (0-1): The Top 5 matchup features two of the best junior receivers in the state in Valley Christian’s Jurrion Dickey and Pittsburg’s Rashid Williams. Valley Christian has averaged 47 points per game.





SATURDAY

#29 Clayton Valley Charter (1-1) vs. Liberty-Bakersfield (3-0) at Liberty HS (Brentwood): As part of the Honor Bowl schedule, the Ugly Eagles stay on the road for a third straight week. Liberty has given up three total points in three games.





#19 St. Mary’s-Stockton (0-2) at St. Ignatius (2-0): St. Ignatius has given up seven points in each win over Palo Alto and Sacred Heart Prep. St. Mary’s has losses to No. 1 De La Salle and No. 18 Central Catholic.





#9 Jesuit (1-1) vs. Christian Brothers (2-0) at Hughes Stadium: DJ Crowther and Jackson Burleson have each rushed for more than 100 yards through the first two games. Jesuit counters with a running back combo of Garrett McGriff and Kai Santos.