@norcalpreps

Nixon leads Sheldon into SJS Division I quarterfinals

Standout senior Scott Nixon had two receiving touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in Sheldon’s 33-22 win over Lincoln-Stockton. The Huskies overcame a choppy start to the game to lead 12-0 at the half and then turned to their ground game to hold off a Lincoln squad that scored on its final three possessions.





Sheldon got a rushing touchdown from junior Devin Green (he added a passing touchdown), strong offensive line play and a good pass rush led by Cano Marshall and Will Buck.





The Trojans got three touchdown passes from senior quarterback Kenyon Nelson with two going to speedster Tyrone De loney. Damien Boozer caught the other score.





Sheldon advances to play top seed Folsom next week.





Week 12 Takeaways

De La Salle turned in maybe its best game of the year in a 42-6 win over Clayton Valley Charter. The Spartans gave up the first touchdown then scored the final 42 points, including a number of explosive plays.





The surprise of the night in the Sac-Joaquin Section featured No. 11 seed Yuba City blowing out No. 6 seed Vista del Lago 49-6 in the Division III bracket. The Honkers came in at 3-6, but with four losses by one possession. Yuba City’s win was part of a 4-1 showing for the Capital Valley Conference.





There were varying opinions about the pecking order in the Pacific Coast Athletic League - Gabilan Division. On Friday, Salinas made a strong case for it being the best team in showcasing its offensive firepower in a 46-14 win over Palma. The Cowboys are on the short list of contenders to potentially knock off No. 1 Serra in the CCS playoffs.





Sacred Heart Prep completed its perfect run through the PAL - Bay Division with a 34-7 win over Menlo. The Gators gave up seven points per game in league action and own a win over De Anza Division champ Los Gatos. They have won nine in a row following a 13-12 season opening loss to Sacred Heart Cathedral.





SJS Playoff Trends

Below is how the home teams fared in Division I-Division VI with record and average score for each division:





Division I: 4-0 (43.5-13.25)





Division II: 2-1 (32.33-25)





Division III: 2-2 (28.25-22.75)





Division IV: 2-2 (44-34)





Division V: 3-1 (30.25-16)





Division VI: 4-0 (29.5-18.25)



