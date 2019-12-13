@norcalpreps

Behind a strong defensive effort, Clayton Valley Charter beat Aquinas 10-7 to win the 2-AA state title. It is the Ugly Eagles’ first state title after losing in their first two appearances.

The 10 points scored is the lowest total for a winning State Bowl team, regardless of division

Junior Omari Taylor, who scored the Ugly Eagles only touchdown, emerged as the leading man in the running attack for the Ugly Eagles over the second half of the season,

The road to a state title was an uncharacteristic one for Clayton Valley Charter. Being moved into the East Bay Athletic League - Mountain Division during the off-season, it went 1-3 with losses to California, San Ramon Valley and Monte Vista. It also lost to De La Salle.

However, it was slotted for the Division II playoffs in the North Coast Section. After beating Campolindo in the section finals, the Ugly Eagles overcame a 12 point fourth quarter deficit to beat Elk Grove 28-26.