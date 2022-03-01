Trojans get road NorCal win

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Lincoln-Stockton and Northgate were very familiar with each other as they played earlier in the year down in San Diego at the Torrey Pines Holiday Classic. It was a close battle with Lincoln pulling out the win 65-57.The NorCal opener went the same way as the Trojans won 65-52.





The first half was all Lincoln with Northgate having a tough time getting their shots to fall. Lincoln’s Taylor Bryant-Frye had 13 poins at the half giving the Trojans a comfortable lead at 26-12. Although Miles Byrd didn’t score much in the first half he did everything else for his team, defending, rebounding and had four assists.





In the second half, Northgate realized their shots weren't falling and decided to attack the rim which worked for them to cut the lead to seven behind Brady Cook & Dylan Golan. Lincoln refused to fold under the pressure with many players contributing especially off the bench. Anthony Moore came in the game and was a big stark in giving them 14 points for the game. Byrd also got going by showing his long range hitting some deep 3’s as well as attacking the basket which ultimately put the game out of reach.





Lincoln is a well rounded team that can hurt you in many ways with multiple scorers and you can tell head coach Anthony Matthews preaches defense first.

Lincoln

Miles Byrd 19 points, 9 assistsLincoln (Player of the Game)

Anthony Moore 14 points

Taylor Bryant-Frye 16 points





Northgate

Brady Cook 18 points

Dylan Golan 13 points