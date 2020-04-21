Top-25 junior Isa Silva makes it another win for Stanford
After securing arguably its top recruit in program history earlier in the month in Ziaire Williams, Stanford landed another nationally coveted prospect on Tuesday. Top-25 junior Isa Silva decided to end his recruitment by committing to the Cardinal, giving the Pac 12 program one of the best playmakers that the high school ranks can provide.
“They were the first high-major involved with me so that goes a long way with me,” Silva said. “The relationship grew as I got better and it turned into having a good relationship with everyone on staff to the coaches, video coordinator and to the players.”
Silva is a 6-foot-3 lead guard out of Sacramento, California. He chose Stanford over Arizona, Texas and Vanderbilt. He resides as the fourth best point guard in his class, and as the 23rd best prospect in America.
“Coach (Jerod) Haase really believed in me to be a revolutionary ballplayer at the school and to be the face of something special,” Silva went on to say. “It is a place that can help me to reach my goals of getting to the NBA and they are going to support me in that pursuit, but also to win a national championship at the same time.”
One of the best passers and facilitators in the nation, Silva is another tremendous win for the Cardinal along the recruiting trail. He is the school’s top point guard commitment that the program has ever achieved during the Rivals.com era that dates back to 2002. He is expected to be the immediate replacement for Tyrell Terry, that is if the rising sophomore returns in the fall instead of remaining in the NBA Draft.
A pass-first guard that can shoot, brings an elite IQ to the floor and boasts winning intangibles, Silva becomes the first member of Stanford’s 2021 class. They remain a favorite for five-star junior Harrison Ingram and are involved for plethora of other Rivals150 juniors.