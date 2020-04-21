After securing arguably its top recruit in program history earlier in the month in Ziaire Williams, Stanford landed another nationally coveted prospect on Tuesday. Top-25 junior Isa Silva decided to end his recruitment by committing to the Cardinal, giving the Pac 12 program one of the best playmakers that the high school ranks can provide.

“They were the first high-major involved with me so that goes a long way with me,” Silva said. “The relationship grew as I got better and it turned into having a good relationship with everyone on staff to the coaches, video coordinator and to the players.”

Silva is a 6-foot-3 lead guard out of Sacramento, California. He chose Stanford over Arizona, Texas and Vanderbilt. He resides as the fourth best point guard in his class, and as the 23rd best prospect in America.