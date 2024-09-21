Three-star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. is Vandy's first 2026 commitment

On Saturday, Vanderbilt grabbed the first commitment in their 2026 class as three-star quarterback Michael Mitchell, Jr. announcing his pledge on social media.

The San Francisco (Calif.) Riordan product picked up an offer from the Commodores' offensive coordinator Tim Beck back in June.

The 5-foot-11, 175-pound signal-caller also held offers from Ole Miss, Oregon State, Arkansas, Cal, Washington State, and others.

During his sophomore campaign in 2023, Mitchell showed off a strong, accurate arm, throwing for 2,927 yards (65.4%) and 31 touchdowns and is also very mobile in and out of the pocket.

Mitchell, Jr. is rated a 5.7, three-star according to Rivals.com. He is the 42nd best player in the state of California and ranked the 28th best pro-style quarterback in the 2026 class.