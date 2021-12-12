State Bowls Recap: Home teams hold serve

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





Open: Mater Dei beat Serra 44-7: The Padres showed promise early possessing the ball for nearly six minutes, but two first quarter turnovers dimmed any chance of an upset. Dominique Lampkin had the lone score on a touchdown run.





1-A: Serra-Gardena beat Liberty-Bakersfield 21-16: Serra won its third state title in getting an interception return for a score from Tre Harrison.





2-A: Scripps Ranch beat Wilcox 31-28: Jax Leatherwood found Dean Paley on a wide receiver screen to give Scripps Ranch the lead back with 27 seconds left. Wilcox, which dealt with turnover issues in the first half, overcame a 21-0 deficit to take a 28-24 lead. Luther Glenn had more than 200 total yards and three touchdowns.





3-AA: Vanden beat Aquinas 14-13: Trailing 13-0 heading into the fourth quarter, Jamani East had two touchdown catches and the game sealing interception for the Vikings.





3-A: McClymonds beat Birmingham 54-7: It was a romp for the Warriors’ fourth state bowl win since 2016. It is the eighth time this season they have scored at least 50 points.





4-AA: Marin Cathlic beat Central Valley Christian 33-14: Zach Taylor and Charlie Knapp each had interception returns for scores as Marin Catholic led 33-0 at one point in winning its first state bowl game.





4-A: Sacred Heart Cathedral beat Northview 48-29: RL Miller had three touchdowns and Bruce Uperesa added two scores as Sacred Heart Cathedral capped a stellar year for its football program. Jerry Mixon ended the scoring with an interception return for a score.





5-AA: San Marin beat Independence 20-14: Justin Guin had two rushing touchdowns as San Marin won a back and forth contest to finish 14-1. The win gave the Marin County Athletic League its second state bowl win of the day.





5-A: Sacred Heart Prep beat Righetti 16-0: The Gators pitched a shutout for the second straight week and the third time in the postseason in capturing the program’s first state bowl win.





6-AA: Argonaut beat Quartz Hill 47-14: The Mustangs led 26-7 at the half. Argonaut won 12 of its last 13 games following a 0-2 start.





6-A: Salesian beat Arlington 42-21: Noah Del Sol had four touchdown runs as Salesian captured its second state bowl win.





7-A: Fall River beat Morro Bay 43-13: Fall River finishes the year 13-0 and gave up an average of seven points per game.





7-A: Balboa beat Taft 43-0: Balboa capped a big year for its program and continued the state bowl success for the San Francisco Section.



