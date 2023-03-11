@norcalpreps

BOYS BASKETBALL





Division I: Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks beat Granada 67-58

Caleb Foster had 33 points, six rebounds and six assists and Mercy Miller finished with 17 points and nine rebounds asNotre Dame shot better than 60 percent in the first half. Granada got a team high 17 points (and 10 rebounds) from Tyler Harris and 12 points and nine rebounds from Andrew McKeever. Nate Keaney also scored 16 points for the Matadors.





Division III: Oakland Tech beat Buena 59-43

Money Williams had 22 points and nine rebounds and Oakland never trailed in winning the school’s first state title in boys basketball. Te’shawn Gamble had nine points, three rebounds, six assists and six steals. The Wildcats took advantage of forcing 23 turnovers in making plays in transition. Oakland led by 21 points after three quarters. Zane Carter led Buena in scoring with 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.





Division V: Lynwood beat Sierra 89-58

Lynwood started to take control toward the end of the second quarter and then outscored Sierra 35-15 in the third en route to a convincing win for its first state title in boys basketball. Talented freshman Jason Crowe Jr. finished with 36 points (13-for-25 shooting) and six assists. Fellow freshman Chace Holley went for 24 points as Lynewood shot 10-for-22 from three point range as a team. Sierra junior Logan Kilbert capped a very good season with 19 points and eight rebounds. Nathan Kempen was also in double figures with 16.





GIRLS BASKETBALL





Division I: Oakland Tech beat Santiago 75-52

Oakland Tech added its third state title since 2019 with a convincing Division I win. It relied on balanced scoring again with Taliyah Logwood (16), Terri’A Russell (15), Erin Sellers (14) and Nia Hunter (13) all scoring in double figures. McKinley Willardson led Santiago with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Oakland Tech led 52-45 at the end of the third quarter before outscoring Santiago 23-7 over the final eight minutes.





Division III: Los Osos beat Colfax 65-48

Los Osos never trailed in winning the Division III title behind 30 points from freshman Jacqueline Polk. Hailey Estrada finished with 14 points, seven rebounds and five steals. Colfax got 15 points apiece from Maycee Heimann and Juliette James in ending the year at 34-3. The Falcons were in a state title game for the first time since 1998.





Division IV: Shalhevet beat San Domenico 50-45

After being injured when these teams met for the Division V title in 2022, Yalee Schwartz went for 21 points and 13 rebounds to lead Shalhevet to its first state title. The Firehawks, which never trailed, also got 18 points and 10 rebounds from Arielle Grossman to help overcome 24 turnovers. San Domenico finished with 34 more shot attempts than Shalhevet and got double digit scoring outputs from Summer Jenkins (15), Maja Cykowska (14) and Averey Conklin (12).



