SJS Championships - D1/D3 Recaps

SJS Division I Boys BB: Modesto Christian beat Sheldon 52-42

This Division 1 Championship game was all it was supposed to be. Modesto Christian led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter with both teams playing tremendous defense. In the second quarter, both teams settled down and the offense picked up. Modesto Christian’s size caused some problems for Sheldon as they started to force feed the post and also got some long range shooting from Jamari Phillips, who hit three 3’s In the first half. Sheldon got help from their bench with Jaden Spears scoring a much needed six points to keep the game close with the half ending with a 26-24 Modesto Christian lead.





MC came out of the half and got back to the original game plan of going inside which giave them six point lead with three minutes left in the third butut a big three by Sheldon's Devon Haynes cut the lead back to three at 33-30 Modesto Christian. Phillips started the 4th quarter with another long three and a layup to push their lead to 10. Sheldon's Rashaud Bradley hit a three to cut into the lead, but Phillips answered right back and hit his fifth 3 to put Modesto Christian up 47-37 with 1:40 left. Modesto Christian was led by 22 points from Phillips with BJ Davis adding 12 points and seven rebounds. Sheldon was led by Bradley with 10 points





SJS Division I Girls BB: Oak Ridge beat Folsom 41-40

This game was full of energy and you can tell both teams knew each other well. Folsom took the early lead behind Makayla Jackson (11 points, six rebounds) as Folsom led 16-12 after one quarter. In the second quarter, Folsom gets some more scoring off the bench by Chelsea Ching scoring 5 points to give Folsom a 10 point lead. Oak Ridge then went on a 7-0 run to close out the quarter and cut the lead to four at 25-21.





In the third quarter, Oak Ridge looks like they decided to pound the ball inside and slow the game down, which seemed to work in their favor by cutting the lead to one with 1:50 left in the third. They ended the quarter up 30-29 with a shot by Liv Yergensen at the buzzer. Oak Ridge's bench came alive in the fourth quarter behind Sofia Williams chipping in 6 points as part of a total of 15 points from their bench in taking a 41-37 lead with 53.6 left. Folsom’s Jackson got a steal and cut the game to one with 9.6 seconds left and with the ball. Folsom got a shot for the win but it was blocked. Oak Ridge's Teagan Brown led the Trojans with nine points and 16 rebounds.





SJS Division III Boys BB: Vanden beat Central Catholic 57-53

Central Catholic struck first and often behind Malachi Miller (12 points), who had eight points in the first quarter. Vanden's Takai Emerson-Hardy (19 points, nine rebounds) got going hitting a few buckets to help Vanden take a 17-15 lead after the first quarter, Central Catholic came out in the 2nd quarter determined and took a seven point lead behind some great shooting from Julian Kuper. Vanden again fought back with a few 3’s from sophomore guard Tyler Thompson (12 points) to hold a 31-28 halftime lead.





Central Catholic came out in the third quarter with much needed energy, big stops and big shots by Miller and Kuper for a three point lead with 1:31 left In the third. Emerson-Hardy coverted a big and 1 to end the 3rd quarter as the Vikings trailed the Raiders 44-43. The game continued to go back and forth with Miller fouling out with 5:40 left in the game and Central Catholic down 50-47. The Raiders stayed focused and cut the lead to two with 23.4 seconds left. Emerson-Hardy got fouled and went to the line to make it a two possession game game with 6.0 seconds left. Tyler Wentworth was also in double figures for Central Catholic with 12 points.





SJS Division III Girls BB: Vanden beat Lincoln 76-36

Vanden started the game in their press and caused nine first quarter turnovers to open up a 13-2 lead and a 23-6 advantage after the first quarter with all five starters scoring. In the second quarter, Lincoln found some bright spots by feeding Katie Leeth (13 points) inside and with her controlling the paint, she scored eight of the team's 16 points in the half as Vaden led 38-16 after sixteen minutes. Vanden caused 16 turnovers in the half.





The second half started with Lincoln looking to cut into the lead by getting a few stops and making a some shots by Madison Barr-Zeltvay, but the size and physicality of Vanden just seemed to be to0 much. Guard Alyssa Jackson (17 points) had a great game scoring from all levels on the floor as well as getting her teammates involved. Great team win for Vanden, which got 11 points form Kiari Roberts and nine points from Jiana Creswell.