Shelton is off the board to Air Force
2022 forward Faith Shelton (Lincoln-Stockton) was a part of the Cal Stars 17U EYBL Nike Nationals championship team this summer and recently ended her recruitment with a commitment to Air Force.“Fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news