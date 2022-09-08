@norcalpreps

Sheldon has been on a steady rise under head coach Chris Nixon and are primed for a run at the Delta League title with a core group of seniors and talented juniors.





“They are a different group, but similar,” Sheldon head coach Chris Nixon said of building programs at Elk Grove and now Sheldon. “They are blue collar guys, grateful for everything they get. Grateful to be coached. We ask a lot of them.”





Among those seniors are senior Scott Nixon, who is now a three year varsity player, and quarterback Jesiah Machado, who threw for 2,480 yards and 28 touchdowns in his first year as a starter. In three games this fall, the duo has connected for 277 yards and four scores.





Junior running back Devin Green has 561 total yards and nine touchdowns in wins over River Valley, Nevada Union and Christian Brothers.





“He’s athletic, works hard and is a humble kid,” Nixon said.





Seniors inside linebacker/guard Cano Marshall and center Gage Tucker to go with junior Will Buck (right tackle/nose tackle) and freshman left tackle Tommy Tofi give the Huskies a strong offensive line, Nixon said





Senior inside linebacker/fullback Fareni Fa’anati has emerged as a key two-way player, Nixon said.





This week, they face an intersectional challenge from Acalanes, who has good speed at the skill positions and have wins over San Marin and Bishop O’Dowd.





“They have some burners,” Nixon said of the Dons. “They are a very well coached team.”



