Jamar Sekona on Tuesday became the third 2020 defensive lineman to commit to USC. We caught up with Rivals national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney for more perspective on Sekona as a prospect.

1. What have been your impressions of Sekona to this point?

ADAM GORNEY: "I saw him two years ago and he was definitely a kid that caught my eye because of his size and age. And then this past year he was much bigger, much more filled out, right around 300 pounds. He's not a kid that’s going to completely dominate and destroy people at defensive tackle but he's a consistent winner. He wins a lot of his reps, he's an athletic kid for someone his size so I think it’s a solid addition of a kid who can shoot the gaps and stop the run in the Pac-12. He’s Haloti Ngata’s nephew. He has an idea of how to play the position , how to play the game, what's expected of him in terms of preparation. I think this is a big win for USC because for a long time he loved Oregon and he always talked a whole lot about Cal, so for USC to go up to Northern California and get him is definitely a nice addition."

