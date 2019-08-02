@norcalpreps

Roy ready for big senior year
2020 Dublin wing Anthony Roy is a bucket getter who improved his stock this summer playing with Lakeshow 17 Elite. Where does his recruitment stand and what impact will he have for the Gaels this c...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news