John Tofi, Jr. checks off a lot of the boxes that college coaches are looking for when on the recruiting trail. He has great size at around 6-foot-6, and the San Francisco-Archbishop Riordan senior plays with an intensity that programs hope to see at the next level.

It has taken until his final high school season to make his mark as a football player, but the work Tofi has displayed this season recently earned him an offer from Cal's coaching staff.

The Bears became just the second program to offer the 2025 recruit, and he committed to the local program Thursday evening.