In the 11th hour it was the Ducks after all.

Josiah Sharma committed to Oregon on Friday as the very late buzz turned in favor of Dan Lanning's program. Sharam, who is currently rated No. 203 overall in the 2025 Rivals rankings, had been trending toward Texas leading up to his decision.

Instead, he is one of 12 prospects committed to Oregon in the class. Sharma, who picked the Ducks over a final group that included the Longhorns, Alabama and Washington, made his commitment known just minutes before Oregon landed five-star running back Jordon Davison.