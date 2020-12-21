Program Spotlight: Franklin rides continuity to baseball success
The first hire for any new school is vital in setting the tone in the early days at a budding program. It is fair to say that Franklin hit the cliche home run with the tag team of Mike Cody and Bry...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news