NorCalPreps

1. Mitty (25-3)

The post-Haley Jones era starts for the Monarchs, who also saw junior guard Hunter Hernandez go down with an injury this summer. Marley Langi, Olivia Williams and Ashley Hiraki are players to watch.





2. St. Mary’s, Stockton (22-9)

The Rams fielded a very young team last season and remain young this season. However, it will be one of the most talented rosters with Amaya Oliver, Tai Sherman, Anissia Cayton, Arianna Webb, Ashley Lewis and Brooklyn Perry.





3. Bishop O’Dowd (24-10)

By the end of the season, the Dragons were one of the top teams in Northern California in taking the NorCal Division I title. With 10 returners, led by junior Kennedy Johnson and sophomore Amaya Bonner, the Dragons are primed to make a return trip to the Open Division.





4. Miramonte (28-4)

The Matadors graduate just two seniors and return standouts like Erin Tarasow (Seattle), Rebecca Welch, Mia Mastrov, Jordan Allred and Leah Sopak (St. Martin’s). Miramonte is 27-2 before two losses to Bishop O’Dowd in the NCS and NorCal playoffs.





5. St. Joseph (22-8)

With returners like Malia Mastora, Talena Lepolo, Makena Mastora and Malia Lepolo, the Pilots will be among the top teams in NorCal again this year. With Sophie Nilsson returning from injury, St. Joseph will have a solid inside presence.





6. Antelope (31-4)

The Titans posted their best year in school history in reaching the NorCal Division I semi-finals. They bring back junior Jzaniya Harriel, senior Jordan Goodwin (Air Force), senior Angel Jordan and junior Kaiija Lesane.





7. Salesian (25-9)

The Pride saw seven seniors move on, including Angel Jackson, Mikayla Edwards and Anjel Gailbraith. However, the Pride will remain in the mix led by Amira Brown, Alexsandra Alvarado, Anisa Rillo, Daylee Dunn (Fresno State) and Silivia Fonongaloa.





8. Heritage (26-5)

Top ranked senior prospect Abby Muse (Boise State) will lead the Patriots, which have won at least 22 games in each of the last four years under Rob Ocon. Heritage also returns junior Julie Ramirez and sophomore Lacey Santos, who suffered a knee injury late last season. It also received a transfer in from point guard Milan Tuttle.





9. Pinewood (27-4)

The Panthers graduated their top three scorers, but will remain in the mix with guards like Courtni Thompson and Annika Decker. Pinewood hasn’t lost more than six games since 2012-2013.





10. Menlo (26-5)

Coming off a Division II state title, Menlo returns 58 of its 59 points led by junior Avery Lee, sophomore Sharon Nejad, junior Coco Layton and senior Maeia Makoni. The Knights’ losses last year came to Pinewood (twice), St. Ignatius (twice) and Eastside Prep.





11. California (22-6)

The Grizzlies are expected to be led by Audrey Moulton and Erica Adams (Pacific) after the duo combined to average 30 points, nine assists and eight steals as juniors. Sophomore Kelly Tumlin and Kaylie Edge were key contributors as freshmen.





12. Cardinal Newman (24-6)

UC Santa Barbara bound Anya Choice will have the Cardinals in the mix again this year. Other players to watch are Aysia Dural and Reese Searcy. The Cardinals graduated just one senior, but she was a good one in Avery Cargill.





13. San Ramon Valley (26-5)

With just two seniors on the roster from a 26 win squad, the Wolves will look to take the next step this year. Paige Gerhart will be the leader for San Ramon Valley, which played with six freshmen in 2018-2019.





14. Oak Ridge (18-9)

Oak Ridge returns the bulk of its roster led by sophomore Teegan Brown, senior Erica Ingram, junior Sophie Olson (North Dakota) and senior Megan McConnell. The Trojans suffered a first round section loss last year to Davis.





15. McClatchy (28-5)

Despite the losses of Nia Lowery and Kamryn Hall, the Lions will be among the top teams in the Sacramento area. Samaya Beatty averaged 12 points last year and will pair with guards Imani Felix and Saray White.





16. Elk Grove (20-9)

The Thundering Herd brings back four players who averaged double digit points last year in Keyara McCoy, Amayia Evans, Rylie Hardin and Maya Chelini. They are the preseason favorites in the Delta League.





17. Valley Christian, San Jose (17-10)

With 10 returners led by top shooter Fallon Dexheimer, who averaged 14 points per game, the Warriors start the year No. 2 in the WCAL. Sophomore Jadyn Patterson and senior Nina Berry, who led the Warriors in assists and steals last season, are back for head coach Chris McSwain.





18. Folsom (21-7)

Charity Gallegos is a high motor guard who can control the game on both ends. Folsom also returns Santa Clara bound post Katie Harris and Sydney Capel. Junior guard Paisley Specht has transferred in from Granite Bay.





19. Lincoln, Stockton (20-10)

With the size and skill combination of junior Lu Cabuena and sophomore Faith Shelton, Lincoln will cause mismatch problems this season. Junior guard Lauren Garces is also back, but the Trojans need to replace Taylor Low.





20. Oakland Tech (30-6)

Oakland Tech rolled to the Division IV state title last year and returns one of the top posts in the region with senior Stephanie Okowi. In total, the Bulldogs return four of their top five starters, but need to replace leading scorer Tiffany Siu.