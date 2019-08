In the first player rankings for the 2021 class, three pass catchers lead the group with Menlo-Atherton's Troy Franklin, Kennedy-Richmond's Jermaine Terry and Napa's Brock Bowers.





What else stands out in the 2021 Top 20 Player Rankings?





If you aren't a subscriber, now is a great time to join NorCalPreps! New Annual Subscribers get $75 of gear and 25% off their subscription (Promo Code: adidas)