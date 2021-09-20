Player Rankings: Girls Basketball 2022 Top 40
5-STARS1. Elle Ladine 5-foot-11 CG Pinewood (WASHINGTON)2. Talana Lepolo 5-foot-6 PG Carondelet 3. Amaya Bonner 6-foot-0 SG Bishop O’Dowd (CALIFORNIA) 4-STARS4. Teagan Brown 5-foot-10 W Oak Ridge (...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news