Oscar Frayer Invitational Recap

Oscar Frayer was one of the best basketball players to ever come out of Moreau Catholic High School in Hayward. The 6-foot-7 wing was a four-year starter at the school, graduating in 2016, and went on to play college basketball at Grand Canyon University.





At Grand Canyon, he was a four year starter. He tragically died in a car accident during the end of his senior year at Grand Canyon, at the age of 23. It happened just three days after his team lost in the NCAA tournament to Iowa.





As a result of his death, a basketball showcase, was set up in his name to remember the Oakland native and his contributions to Moreau Catholic.





“Oscar helped bring validity to the program and he made it cool to come to Moreau,” said Frank Knight, Moreau Catholic's head coach. “He was from Oakland, but to get him to come to Hayward, gave a lot of parents another option for schools. He did the same for Bay Area kids and Grand Canyon College, as they now recruit the Bay Area heavily.”





Here are the results from the Oscar Frayer Invitational and some of the key performers.





Albany 76 Skyline 66

Johnathan Chapple 5-foot-11 point guard Albany (2024): Chapple is an intriguing point guard who is a sleeper prospect in the class of 2024. He erupted for 23 points and was a key player in the 3rd quarter, when Albany went from being down to taking the lead.





Emil Levanthal, 6-foot-0 guard Albany (2024): Levanthal is a knock down shooter who made several three-point shots. Also only a sophomore, Albany has a good young core of players.





Deundre Peteete 6-foot-6 wing Skyline (2024): An active and wiry wing who made plays in the paint and perimeter. He led Skyline with 23 points and will be one of the top younger players in the OAL.





BJ Clark 6-foot-2 point guard Skyline (2022): Strong lead guard who was good at getting to the basket and creating shots for others. A strong defender and an underrated prospect, who will be one of the top guards in the OAL.





Jaylen Joyce 6-foot-4 wing Skyline (2022): A long and wiry wing player who knocked down shots, slashed to the basket and showed some promise for the Titans.





Alameda 61 California 53

Shamar Cook 6 foot-4 wing Alameda (2022): A super athletic shooting guard on a very good Alameda team. Cook set the tone with his activity on the defensive end. He finished with 13 points in the win.





Joseph Lemos 6 foot-2 point guard Alameda (2022): An active guard, who made plays with crisp passes, and timely plays. He has a good feel for the game.





Amari Gray, 6 foot-1 guard California (2023): A transfer to California from Bishop O'Dowd, Gray is a good sized scoring guard. He finished with 15 points in the loss. He will be a key contributor on a solid California team.





Oakland Tech 61 Sacred Heart Cathedral 51

Malik Smith 6-foot-1 combo guard Oakland Tech (2023): Smith is a shooter who can play on or off the ball. He finished with 21 points, knocking down three point shots form all over the court. He should be one of the top players in the OAL.





Ahmaree Muhammad 5-foot-10 point guard Oakland Tech (2023): Big things are expected from Muhammad formerly known as McCullouch. The St. Joseph's transfer didn’t play as well in the Frayer Invitational, as he did in the Norcal Tip-Off. He did show his pit bull mentality on the defense end for Tech.





Jasper Zwolinski 6-foot-2 guard Sacred Heart Cathedral (2023): While the Irish team may be somewhat depleted as four other players are playing football, deep into the playoffs, Zwolinski gives the Irish some hope. Zwolinski is a knock down shooter, who kept the Irish in the game.





Mykel Patton 6-foot-0 point guard Sacred Heart Cathedral (2025): Patton is giving the Irish a good look at the future. A good ball handler and pure point guard, the freshmen played with composure, wasn’t rattled and kept the Irish in the game all the way. Once the other players come back from football, it will be interesting to see how Patton fits in with the Irish core this year.





Miramonte 68 Deer Valley 51

James Fyre 6-foot-5 shooting guard Miramonte (2022): Frye is the key player for a complete and solid Miramonte team. A big guard, he can slash to the hoop or hit the mid range jumper. Mirramonte led throughout the game and he finished with 23 points.





Devin Carson 6-foot-2 guard Deer Valley (2022): Carson is a unique combo guard who can score a varsity of ways. Off the catch and off dribble. He kept Deer Valley in the game with 28 points.





St. Francis 63 Moreau Catholic 56

Vince Barringer 6-foot-6 wing St. Francis (2022): Barringer finished with 14 points for the Lancers, which is a stacked team, and may be one of the favorites in the WCAL. Barringer is a knock down shooter and he compliments the play of point guard Isaiah Kerr and athletic wing Harlan Banks. He made four three pointers and helped St. Francis jump out to a big first half lead that made it hard for Moreau to overcome.





Trey Knight 6-foot-0 guard Moreau Catholic (2022): The leader of Moreau, Knight led the young Moreau team with 22 points. A crafty scoring guard, Moreau was down early and they battled back in the game to make it close and competitive.



