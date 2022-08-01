 NorCalPreps - Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: End of July updates
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-01 15:42:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Oregon State Recruiting Notebook: End of July updates

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • BeaversEdge
Recruiting Writer

PROMO: FALL CAMP KICKOFF2022 - Free Trial Through August

Believe it or not Oregon State fans, we are already in August. July has officially come and gone and now it's time to rest for a few weeks before college football returns to our television sets. Let's not fluff up today's post, instead, let's jump right into the latest tidbits coming out of Corvallis and on the recruiting trail.

MORE: Oregon State Football Two Deep Depth Chart Prediction: Offense
| OSU Makes Top-5 For NV OL | Top 25 For 2022: No. 1 Omar Speights | What Jonathan Smith Said At Pac-12 Media Day | What Montrel Hatten Will Bring To OSU

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}