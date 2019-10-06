Blood is thicker than water is an adage that undoubtedly proves true in the case of Omarr Norman-Lott. The Sacramento (Calif.) Grant defensive lineman is the nephew ASU’s defensive line coach Jamar Cain and at a younger age was actually the ring bearer in Cain’s wedding. That family tie was naturally the foundation for an effective recruiting process that culminated in Norman-Lott’s Sunday pledge to Arizona State.

As a junior at Sacramento Grant High School, Norman-Lott posted 45 tackles, 18 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks and two fumble recoveries. So far this season, the defensive lineman has tallied 25 tackles (all solo) and six sacks, as well as an interception.

“Their defensive line coach, Jamar Cain, he’s my uncle and his wife is my mom’s sister. He’s been around me my whole life, teaching me how to be a man. He’s being chill and not pushing me too hard to come there and I like that.”

“The atmosphere is great at the school. Norman-Lott said in a previous interview. “All the coaches there showed how much they care about you as a person, not just as a player. They want to prepare you for your career after football, and they showed me the staff that they can help you do that and I wasn't expecting that. I really liked talking about that to the Athletic Director, Ray Anderson. He was telling me stuff (on that topic) that I had never heard on any other visit.

“The coaches really like my hands and how I’m quick off the ball,” Norman-Lott described, “and they said that they can help me excel at what I’m already good at because I have a lot of skills that they are looking for. “I’m being recruited to play both inside and outside, and I really like being that outside rush. I have no problems playing inside, but I would prefer playing defensive end, outside.”

Grant High school Athletic Director and the team’s defensive coordinator, Carl Reed, praised Norman-Lott for both his talent and his character. “He has a very high ceiling and he’s already a high caliber athlete,” Reed commented. “I think he will top-out very high in a college environment. He has a freakishly quick first step and he’s been in a lot of camps (including ASU’s in the summer) to hone his craft. He has good hands, but his feet is what separates him from a lot of other defensive linemen. You can trim him down and make him a defensive end, or put on good weight on him and make him a solid interior lineman. He was in better shape coming into his senior year and he got a lot stronger too.

“He’s a kid that goes about his business the right way, working hard in class so he’s on track to graduate early and getting ready for the next level.”

Reed said that despite the obvious family connection, that Arizona State has been diligent in the manner that they have pursued the Grant High School standout, and that he was impressed by that approach. “It’s not like Jamar was the only person talking to Omarr,” Reed stated. “They brought in other coaches to talk to him too. He spoke highly of his (official) visit and I think the added bonus is that the coaches had good contact with Omarr’s mom and have been keeping tabs on his academics.”

USC, Texas A&M, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon State, Kansas State, and Boise State are some of the schools who have also offered the defensive lineman. ASU was the lone school that Norman-Lott officially visited, back on September 21st. Originally, he had planned to visit USC on November 22nd and make his decision thereafter but it does appear that he will not take that visit.

Omarr Norman-Lott is ASU’s 18th known commitment of the 2020 class, the eighth prospect in that group from the state of California and the second defensive lineman pledge, a position that is in high need for ASU.

