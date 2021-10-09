NorCal Top 100 - Day 1 Recap
Jael Butler 6-foot-2 Post Valley Christian-San Jose (2022)The region has a lack of legit post prospects, but Butler fits the bill as a physical back to the basket scorer. On Saturday, she was comfo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news