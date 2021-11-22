NorCal Tip-Off Classic Preview

If you want to see more content like scouting reports, player rankings, and program spotlights, Subscribe Today!





The 14th annual NorCal Tip-Off Classic will feature 15 of the preseason Top 35 teams and one of the top teams in the state in San Joaquin Memorial. Here are four things to watch on Saturday at Dublin High School.





The event has brought out some of the best players in the state, including Jalen Green, Ivan Rabb, Stephen Zimmerman and Evan Mobley.





Top Seniors to watch: The top six seniors will be in action, including college commits in Campoindo’s Aidan Mahaney (St. Mary’s) and Lincoln-Stockton’s Miles Byrd (San Diego State). Vanden Takai Emerson-Hardy, Clayton Valley Charter’s Jeremiah Dargan, Inderkum’s Derrick Claxton and Elk Grove duo Dajon Lott and Ameere Britton are other seniors to watch.





NCS vs. SJS: The sections will have three matchups at the showcase with Lincoln-Stockton against Clayton Valley Charter, De La Salle versus Elk Grove and Bishop O’Dowd taking on Inderkum. In total, each section has six teams.





Top 2 teams get early tests: No. 1 Campolindo starts out with a game at host Dublin, who is No. 5 in the preseason rankings. Dublin boasts a pair of talented junior guards in Courtney Anderson Jr. and Donovan Cooks. No. 2 Modesto Christian, with nationally ranked sophomore Jamari Phillips, takes on Central Section power San Joaquin Memorial.





First look at the 2025 class: Saturday will give prep fans an early look at some of the top incoming freshmen. Players to watch include Jalen Stokes of Dublin, Alec Blair of De La Salle, Quinton Bundage of Riordan and Anthony Moore of Lincoln-Stockton.





Game 1: 9:30 AM Dougherty Valley (San Ramon) vs Woodside Priory (Portola Valley)

Game 2: 11:00 AM Lincoln (Stockton) vs Clayton Valley (Concord)

Game 3: 12:30 PM De La Salle (Concord) vs Elk Grove

Game 4: 2:00 PM Bishop O’Dowd (Oakland) vs Inderkum (Sacramento)

Game 5: 3:30 PM Riordan (San Francisco) vs Grant (Sacramento)

Game 6: 5:15 PM Oakland Tech vs Vanden (Fairfield)

Game 7: 7:00 PM Modesto Christian vs San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno)

Game 8: 8:30 PM Dublin vs Campolindo (Moraga)





Fans will need to show proof of COVID vaccination to enter the facility.



